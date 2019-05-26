Orion Group (ORN) Trading Up 6%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) shares were up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 30,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 274,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

