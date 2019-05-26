OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

OPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get OptiNose alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OptiNose by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.74. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 81.04% and a negative net margin of 983.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.