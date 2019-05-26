Onix (ONX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $432.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onix has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $42,562.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Onix Profile

ONX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

