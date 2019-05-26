ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,060,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,504,000 after acquiring an additional 693,501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

