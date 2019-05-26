OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.33 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002435 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN and OKEx. OAX has a market cap of $14.33 million and $2.06 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00392581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.01203606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00138525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,630,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.