Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 437,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 84,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $3,454,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 238,719,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,322,791.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $5,769,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 237,911,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,041,164.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,153,964 shares of company stock valued at $61,704,269. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

