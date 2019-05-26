Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 840 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 19,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $117,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and sold 10,731 shares worth $235,427. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $468.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

