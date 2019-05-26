NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Lifted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nomura began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

