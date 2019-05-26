Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Insider Buys $36,125.00 in Stock

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) insider Benjamin Tranchina acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $36,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVTR stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Nuvectra Corp has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.19.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectra Corp will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvectra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

