Nobilis Health (HLTH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 100,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 532,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

