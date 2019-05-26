NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$6.75 ($4.79) and last traded at A$6.74 ($4.78), with a volume of 53632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.74 ($4.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54.

Get NIB alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline Chow purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.84 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$268,640.00 ($190,524.82).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NIB (NHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.75” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/nib-nhf-hits-new-52-week-high-at-6-75.html.

NIB Company Profile (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.