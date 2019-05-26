Nexgen Energy (NXE) PT Raised to C$6.95 at Eight Capital

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$6.10 to C$6.95 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Nexgen Energy has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$2.59.

In other Nexgen Energy news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 171,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total transaction of C$348,367.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,378,237.05.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

