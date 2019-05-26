New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.93 Million Position in Xylem Inc (XYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $702,786.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $196,216.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,449.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,715 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

XYL opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $84.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

