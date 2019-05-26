New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Director Buys $43,148.40 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Hanif Dahya bought 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $266.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

