Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Insider Sells $104,039.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $104,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,466,378.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Haig P. Bozigian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Haig P. Bozigian sold 34,547 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,608,643.97.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,597,000 after buying an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,343,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,730,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,598 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 979,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix-insider-sells-104039-00-in-stock.html.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.