NetGear (NTGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTGR. ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetGear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NTGR opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.97%. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,873 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $57,369.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,346.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $420,760.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,824.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $1,355,693. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetGear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of NetGear worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

