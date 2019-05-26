Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holdings Boosted by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,790.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,600 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

