National CineMedia (NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.19.

National CineMedia stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.85. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,716,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,318,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 594,918 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 464,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 452,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 331,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.