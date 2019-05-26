National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Target Price to C$115.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$122.00.

TSE:CM opened at C$104.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$99.51 and a 12 month high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.1011900247606 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

