National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total value of $505,047.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,946 shares of company stock valued at $128,029,084. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $80.09 and a 12-month high of $232.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

