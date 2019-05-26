National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,592 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $5,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 237,311,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,741,863.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,153,964 shares of company stock valued at $61,704,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

