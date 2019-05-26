Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.55 ($69.24).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €47.51 ($55.24) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

