Morgan Stanley Raises Sempra Energy (SRE) Price Target to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,683 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,070,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,745,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,201,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,028,000 after buying an additional 426,253 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

