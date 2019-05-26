Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Stock

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 111,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Antares Pharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Antares Pharma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,741,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

ATRS stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Antares Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $476.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 92,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $276,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,970 shares in the company, valued at $905,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,213 shares in the company, valued at $507,868.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,078 shares of company stock worth $1,086,334. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

