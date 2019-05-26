Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,680 Shares of Invacare Co. (IVC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Invacare by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invacare by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.25. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.93 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -3.79%.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

