Momo (MOMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Momo has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. Momo had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. Momo has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

