Momo (MOMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOMO. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Momo stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Momo has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,927,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,291,000 after acquiring an additional 680,061 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Momo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,555,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,470,000 after buying an additional 593,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at about $202,195,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

