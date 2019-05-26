MinexCoin (MNX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $892,923.00 and $13,088.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00401740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.01216856 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00138576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.70 or 0.08549820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,290,943 coins and its circulating supply is 5,502,012 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

