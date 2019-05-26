Michaels Companies (MIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Michaels have underperformed the industry in the past three months, it is likely to gain momentum on the back of its strategic efforts. The company’s focus on integrating e-commerce and in-store operations to boost omni-channel experience is likely to aid growth. Also, the company is benefiting from its enhanced ability to search, expanded assortments and in-store product availability, leading to higher traffic and conversion rates. Backed by efficient expense management and share repurchase program, earnings grew year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, the company has a robust surprise trend, reporting earnings beat in four consecutive quarters. However, soft margins trend continued in the fourth quarter, due to higher costs. While gross margin declined in the last four quarters, operating margin contracted for five straight quarters. Further, management issued soft earnings view for first-quarter and fiscal 2019.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

