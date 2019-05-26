Michael M. Scharf Sells 10,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.52.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
