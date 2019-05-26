MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stake Decreased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

MFM stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

