MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.09 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit and Cashierest. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $27.09 million and $21.22 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.24 or 0.08857892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00040911 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001649 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,299,557,165 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kryptono, Gate.io, DEx.top, Coinrail, CPDAX and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

