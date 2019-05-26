Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 327,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

