Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

MTNB stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 173,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter.

