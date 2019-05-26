Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,084,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,984,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.52.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

