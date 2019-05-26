Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,842,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

