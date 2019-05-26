Martingale Asset Management L P Has $9.66 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $5,544,077.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,753,247.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,355,144 shares of company stock worth $555,645,054. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.82.

NYSE EL opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

