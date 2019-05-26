Martingale Asset Management L P Has $8.66 Million Position in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Balchem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Balchem by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Balchem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Balchem by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.03. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Has $8.66 Million Position in Balchem Co. (BCPC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/martingale-asset-management-l-p-has-8-66-million-position-in-balchem-co-bcpc.html.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.