Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Marston’s to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 112.43 ($1.47).

MARS stock opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.30 ($1.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

