Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $515,703,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,943,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,966,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.19 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,469 shares of company stock worth $11,675,851. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

