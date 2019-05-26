Marriott International Inc (MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $21.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,791. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,690 shares of company stock valued at $20,399,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $310,004,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

