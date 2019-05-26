Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,698 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. BB&T makes up about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4,179.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,562,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after buying an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,925,000 after buying an additional 1,753,162 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBT shares. Bank of America raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.49.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
In other BB&T news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $416,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
BB&T Company Profile
BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.
