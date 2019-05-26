Mallinckrodt’s (MNK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNK. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $805.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,180,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,966,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,450,000 after purchasing an additional 609,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,464,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

