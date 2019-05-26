Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

