Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 65.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 92,554 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 406,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,395.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $27.64 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $661.80 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

