LSV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.66. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $552.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 15,700 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $385,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $246,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,578. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

