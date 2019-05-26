LSV Asset Management Has $9.22 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $5,730,372.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

