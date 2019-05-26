Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $734,285,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

NYSE:LOW opened at $95.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-bought-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.