Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

LNG opened at $64.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

