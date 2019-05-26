Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.